×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Start your engines: Verstappen and Hamilton resume rivalry as new era dawns

The new Formula One season kicks off in Sakhir with the Bahrain Grand Prix

16 March 2022 - 20:10 By ALAN BALDWIN

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen lead Formula One into a new era in Bahrain this weekend as the sport looks to move on from one of its most controversial seasons with a fresh start and plenty of change...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname Motorsport
  2. Aston Martin serious about building their own engine, says Stroll Motorsport
  3. Saudi's Jeddah street track to host F1 for at least four more years Motorsport
  4. Russell needs a quick start at Mercedes, says 1996 F1 champ Hill Motorsport

Most read

  1. Long way back for Man United after reaching new nadir Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Aussies hand SA first home series defeat in 30 years Sport
  3. Start your engines: Verstappen and Hamilton resume rivalry as new era dawns Sport
  4. Jobodwana to launch comeback in Grand Prix, targets sub-10 in 100m Sport
  5. Safa close to appointing Neil Tovey’s replacement as technical director Sport

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA