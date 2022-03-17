×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Vokozela’s debut confirms Connect Academy is on the right track

The unique academy has been giving young players a ‘a shot at life’ for the past eight years

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
17 March 2022 - 20:58

When hooker Lukhanyo “Boepa” Vokozela made it onto the field for Western Province against the Cheetahs earlier this week, few would have connected the dots...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Shift in Stormers front row options as Kitshoff returns to take on Cardiff Sport
  2. Young Stormers lock Meihuizen quits heartbroken after repeated concussions Rugby
  3. Saru CEO Jurie Roux’s R37m case ongoing in Cape high court Rugby
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Business as usual: ‘If you’re a coach of colour in SA, you ... Sport

Most read

  1. SA has talent: athletics meet shows there are stars waiting in the wings Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Proteas snap five-match losing streak against Aussies Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Vokozela’s debut confirms Connect Academy is on the right track Sport
  4. Sport will go bankrupt this year if stadiums stay closed, SA Rugby tells ... Sport
  5. Long way back for Man United after reaching new nadir Sport

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested