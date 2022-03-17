Athletics
SA has talent: athletics meet shows there are stars waiting in the wings
On the back of a disappointing Tokyo Olympics, SA has a group of young, gifted track and field stars ready to fly
17 March 2022 - 21:01
Forget the disappointment of last year’s Tokyo Olympics when SA failed to win a single medal for the first time since readmission in 1992, or since Melbourne 1956, to be exact...
