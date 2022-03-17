×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Sport will go bankrupt this year if stadiums stay closed, SA Rugby tells parliament

SA Rugby has lost R25m in revenue since the restrictions were put in place due to the Covid pandemic

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
17 March 2022 - 14:47

SA Rugby's compelling case to host fans in stadiums was strengthened after the sport department director general’s office said it had received and approved operational guidelines and plans from the rugby governing body to stage various events...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA Rugby defends decision to keep CEO Roux despite misappropriation of R37m Rugby
  2. SA URC teams sigh at extension of national state of disaster Rugby
  3. Saru CEO Jurie Roux’s R37m case ongoing in Cape high court Rugby

Most read

  1. Sport will go bankrupt this year if stadiums stay closed, SA Rugby tells ... Sport
  2. Long way back for Man United after reaching new nadir Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Aussies hand SA first home series defeat in 30 years Sport
  4. Start your engines: Verstappen and Hamilton resume rivalry as new era dawns Sport
  5. Jobodwana to launch comeback in Grand Prix, targets sub-10 in 100m Sport

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA