State of women’s sports is fragile, says World Athletics president
Former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe says rules must be set for allowing trans athletes to compete
22 March 2022 - 21:51
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the state of women’s sports is “very fragile” and sports federations need to get it right when writing rules for transgender female athletes...
