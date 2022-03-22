×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

State of women’s sports is fragile, says World Athletics president

Former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe says rules must be set for allowing trans athletes to compete

22 March 2022 - 21:51 By Rory Carroll

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the state of women’s sports is “very fragile” and sports federations need to get it right when writing rules for transgender female athletes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Heyns clocks the first of her 14 world records Sport
  2. Lara van Niekerk looking to make her mark in the pool Sport
  3. Matthew Sates wants to live up to his hype Sport
  4. Tatjana Schoenmaker is the queen of SA sport for 2021 Sport
  5. Chad le Clos' nine-year reign ends with a silver medal Sport

Most read

  1. State of women’s sports is fragile, says World Athletics president Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Lerena steps up a division, but does he have the taste for it? Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Silver and gold for SA in Melbourne Sport
  4. Broos and Bafana concerned about Tau’s fitness Sport
  5. We need to start landing the first blow, says Proteas quick Sport

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...