×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Rugby takes glass half full view of fans trickling back, even if it seems half empty

Saru president says rugby is not out of the woods, but there is now a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
23 March 2022 - 14:01

It’s a step in the right direction, but the South African Rugby Union (Saru) would have been forgiven had it held a glass half empty view on the easing of restrictions that now allow 50% capacity at its venues...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rugby takes glass half full view of fans trickling back, even if it seems half ... Sport
  2. State of women’s sports is fragile, says World Athletics president Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Lerena steps up a division, but does he have the taste for it? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Silver and gold for SA in Melbourne Sport
  5. Broos and Bafana concerned about Tau’s fitness Sport

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...