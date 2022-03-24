×

Sport

Athletics

Coaching is primary goal, Caster Semenya says after another best time

While the runner says her focus is on coaching, an impressive sub-nine minute 3,000m shows she still has what it takes

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 March 2022 - 13:06

Caster Semenya is playing down the importance of getting to the world championships in the US later this year, saying coaching is her “primary goal”...

