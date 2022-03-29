DAVID ISAACSON | Loose-lipped Johnny du Plooy was a portent of drugs to come

Johnny du Plooy, the late heavyweight star, had a glass chin and loose lips.

As a boxer he was a major drawcard, enjoying more popularity than the SA heavyweight champion at the time, Pierre Coetzer. But every major fight Du Plooy went into, he lost.

Taking on Francesco Damiani for the new WBO title in 1989 he was knocked out in the third round; facing Coetzer in 1990 he was stopped in the second round; and, against Corrie Sanders in 1991, he was blitzed in the first round.

But Johnny was a colourful character who wasn’t known for his work rate. The story goes that on one trip in the US, where he, Coetzer and Sanders were all supposed to be fighting, the three boxers hit the beach for their morning workouts.

Sanders, then more diligent about roadwork than he was later in his career, jogged with his trainer, Harold Volbrecht.

Coetzer had to run around in circles under the watchful eye of his trainer, Alan Toweel.

And Du Plooy was on the beach flying a kite with his trainer, Willie Lock. Each time the kite crashed, Lock had to run and get it back in the air.

Johnny developed a drug problem and became badly addicted at one point. He attempted a comeback after cleaning himself up, and though he won the fight in 1997, he didn’t continue.

But the man had stories. He spoke about getting arrested on suspicion of drug possession. I think he said it was cocaine, though he was not convicted. While he was in the holding cell he was robbed at knifepoint by other prisoners.

Johnny went on to coach amateur boxers in Jeppe. In the mid-2000s he turned his attention to the professional game and soon had a stable of promising young fighters.