×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Sharks eighthman Notshe working hard to regain X-factor and Bok place

After recovery from injury, he returns as his team fights for a place in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals

30 March 2022 - 18:42 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

Having fully recovered from a terrible knee injury, talented loose-forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe is determined to regain his X-factor in time to help the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and push for a return to the Springboks set-up...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Rerig Rassie! European clubs turn Boks from chumps to champs Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Kick SA’s three-Test series against Wales to the youngsters Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | After an offside start, SA just might blitz URC opponents Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Boklash: Bakkies, as only he can, was just telling it like it is Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | SA rugby needs top-to-bottom cash injections to sustain it Sport

Most read

  1. Stormers’ prospects take flight, but there’s much drag Sport
  2. Sharks eighthman Notshe working hard to regain X-factor and Bok place Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Last call for Cronje as SA lose to Pakistan Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | The France scoreline shows Broos is on a mission impossible Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Rerig Rassie! European clubs turn Boks from chumps to champs Sport

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot