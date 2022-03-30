Sharks eighthman Notshe working hard to regain X-factor and Bok place
After recovery from injury, he returns as his team fights for a place in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals
30 March 2022 - 18:42
Having fully recovered from a terrible knee injury, talented loose-forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe is determined to regain his X-factor in time to help the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and push for a return to the Springboks set-up...
