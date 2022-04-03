×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

The Lizaad king: Williams savours his first Test wicket for Proteas

The Titans fast bowler ‘delighted he could contribute to the team’ on debut against Bangladesh

03 April 2022 - 17:31

Lizaad Williams was overcome with joy and emotion when he finally bagged his first Test wicket for SA with the scalp of Taskin Ahmed in the first session of day three against Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA team needs ‘a careful overhaul’, says Smithies Sport
  2. Healy smashes 170 to inspire Australia to thumping World Cup final win Cricket
  3. Proteas spinner Simon Harmer explains his Kolpak move in 2017 Cricket
  4. Proteas batter Rickelton reflects on his memorable Test debut Cricket

Most read

  1. The Lizaad king: Williams savours his first Test wicket for Proteas Sport
  2. Rejuvenated Lions learn how to stay in the fight Sport
  3. Blast from the past: AB puts India to the sword in Ahmadabad Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wessels steers EP to night series final victory Sport
  5. Third time unlucky but SA women hold their heads high after World Cup exit Sport

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails