The Lizaad king: Williams savours his first Test wicket for Proteas
The Titans fast bowler ‘delighted he could contribute to the team’ on debut against Bangladesh
03 April 2022 - 17:31
Lizaad Williams was overcome with joy and emotion when he finally bagged his first Test wicket for SA with the scalp of Taskin Ahmed in the first session of day three against Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday...
