Hard work pays off for Maharaj in tale of two innings
Spin twins Maharaj and Harmer bag seven wickets apiece as Proteas dominate Bangladesh in first Test
04 April 2022 - 20:07
Keshav Maharaj said the hard work put in as he went wicketless through Bangladesh’s first innings, paid dividends after he took 7-32 in the second to lead SA to a commanding 220-run victory on Monday...
