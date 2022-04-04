×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Hard work pays off for Maharaj in tale of two innings

Spin twins Maharaj and Harmer bag seven wickets apiece as Proteas dominate Bangladesh in first Test

04 April 2022 - 20:07 By Nick Said

Keshav Maharaj said the hard work put in as he went wicketless through Bangladesh’s first innings, paid dividends after he took 7-32 in the second to lead SA to a commanding 220-run victory on Monday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA team needs ‘a careful overhaul’, says Smithies Sport
  2. The Lizaad king: Williams savours his first Test wicket for Proteas Sport
  3. Proteas avoid urge to criticise umpires for indifferent performance in Durban Cricket
  4. Proteas batter Rickelton reflects on his memorable Test debut Cricket

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Steyn and Parnell team up to destroy Aussies Sport
  2. Mngqithi urges Sundowns to stay grounded as they edge towards quadruple Sport
  3. Hard work pays off for Maharaj in tale of two innings Sport
  4. The Lizaad king: Williams savours his first Test wicket for Proteas Sport
  5. Rejuvenated Lions learn how to stay in the fight Sport

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return