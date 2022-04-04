×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Mngqithi urges Sundowns to stay grounded as they edge towards quadruple

With MTN8 trophy in the bag, Downs eye three more titles — Dstv Premiership, Champions League and Nedbank Cup

04 April 2022 - 20:07 By Sithembiso Dindi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is “optimistic” about achieving a quadruple this season, but warns his team to not get too carried away just yet...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sundowns announce ex-Chelsea scout Berg as new sporting director Soccer
  2. Stuart Baxter: Kaizer Chiefs ‘chasing the best position we can get’ Soccer
  3. Pirates draw against Ittihad to top group as fans trickle back to stadiums Soccer
  4. Chiefs player Frosler chases personal goals before the end of the season Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Steyn and Parnell team up to destroy Aussies Sport
  2. Mngqithi urges Sundowns to stay grounded as they edge towards quadruple Sport
  3. Hard work pays off for Maharaj in tale of two innings Sport
  4. The Lizaad king: Williams savours his first Test wicket for Proteas Sport
  5. Rejuvenated Lions learn how to stay in the fight Sport

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return