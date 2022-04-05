‘It was so intriguing’: Sundowns turn to Danish ice Berg for expertise

He will be tasked with ensuring uniformity in philosophy through Sundowns’ youth teams, academy, reserve side and senior team, scouting and signings departments.

He said he looks for young players who are strong on decision-making “because the football gets more and more structured. So because of that you need to be able to read and understand the different situations.” Berg’s firm belief is development needs to start young.

“To build a strong, top professional player takes some years. It means you have to work in a structured way pretty early to make sure they get into the [senior] team early,” he said after his introduction at Chloorkop this week.

“It’s pretty obvious to me that the later you start the later you will be ready for it.

“That’s one of the things that has gone on in SA. The players are a bit later because they start a bit later in the structured way.

“A player pathway in football development is everything for me. If the gaps in these transitions — for example from under-13 to under-15 — are too big, then it’s problematic.

“All transition phases are too complicated. If the gaps are too big you make the transition complicated. If the transition from the bench of the first team to playing is too big, that’s complicated. The same from the academy to the U-19 team.

“You have to make a player pathway where you minimise the gaps and make transitions easier because you will succeed with more players and have more coming though. That is the main thing.”

Berg was Chelsea’s international scout focused on the Iberian Peninsula and South America from 2005 to 2012.