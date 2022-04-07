×

Sport

Come on, SA, help us wake the PSL from the Covid snooze fest it’s become

Players and coaches believe supporters can turn poor showings around if they get off the couch and get to stadiums

07 April 2022 - 20:35 By Sithembiso Dindi

Having played in empty stadiums for two years, SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams and Jesse Donn believe the highly anticipated return of spectators to Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches this weekend will reverse the increasingly flat domestic football of the past two years...

