×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Leclerc has different mindset with winning Ferrari car

Russell and Mercedes buoyed by surprise podium in Oz, while Red Bull find their performance ‘desperately frustrating’

10 April 2022 - 18:20 By IAN RANSOM

Australian Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc hailed his team for producing a fast car after Ferrari stormed to the most dominant win of the Formula One season at Albert Park on Sunday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Vettel fined €5,000 for track scooter ride Motorsport
  2. Nothing working for Mercedes, says Hamilton Motorsport
  3. F1 drivers say yes to Las Vegas — but want European races to remain Sport
  4. Albert Park upgrade offers hope for F1's fast and furious Motorsport
  5. Mercedes will reel in rivals this season, says F1’s Smedley Motorsport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Hansie sacked after coming clean about match-fixing Sport
  2. Cooking with Gaston: Sirino is like a new signing, says Sundowns coach Sport
  3. Leclerc has different mindset with winning Ferrari car Sport
  4. Teen sensation Viwe Jingqi sprints from rural Eastern Cape to global stardom Sport
  5. No question about Moreeng’s job as women’s cricket coach, says CSA Sport

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...