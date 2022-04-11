A change in the weather as written off Stormers thunder up URC standings
Coach John Dobson, whose team continues to confound critics, has high praise for Dayimani, Willemse and Libbok
11 April 2022 - 20:11
Stormers coach John Dobson can be forgiven for turning to a mild bout of sarcasm after his team powered to a fifth straight United Rugby Championship (URC) win to remain top of the South African conference on Saturday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.