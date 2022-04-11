×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Elgar delighted with Test side’s rapid improvement

The Proteas have won five out of seven Test matches played over the summer

11 April 2022 - 20:09 By Nick Said

SA Test captain Dean Elgar believes his team have improved beyond most expectations after they completed a comfortable 2-0 home series win over Bangladesh that was played without six of their first team regulars...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Erwee and SA opening partner Elgar know what makes each other tick Cricket
  2. Proteas’ leading run-scorer Mignon du Preez retires from ODI cricket Cricket
  3. Maharaj backs Mulder’s contribution for the Proteas Cricket
  4. SA captain Elgar: ‘We did not use foul language against Bangladesh’ Cricket

Most read

  1. A change in the weather as written off Stormers thunder up URC standings Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Ntini as he blows Windies away Sport
  3. Elgar delighted with Test side’s rapid improvement Sport
  4. MARC STRYDOM | Let’s hope SA can at last make sense of Senzo’s senseless murder Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Hansie sacked after coming clean about match-fixing Sport

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...