Blast from the past: Immelman tames Tiger to win US Masters
12 April 2022 - 19:50
1995 — In their only warm-up match ahead of the World Cup on home soil, the Springboks smash Samoa 60-8 at Ellis Park. Chester Williams scores two of the team’s nine tries, with fullback Gavin Johnson getting three, but Williams would not be in the initial World Cup squad. It’s also the last time the Springboks would play a Test in April. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.