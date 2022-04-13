Blast from the past: Player masters Augusta to collect second green jacket

1974 — Gary Player wins his second US Masters crown, 13 years after he had landed his first. The South African, one shot off the third-round lead at Augusta National, shoots a final-round 70 to end on 10-under-par 278, two strokes clear of Dave Stockton and Tom Weiskopf. The winner’s cheque was $35,000 (R506,692)...