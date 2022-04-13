CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | SuperSport United fired Tembo and left the real problem untouched
The club’s management expected the coach to deliver some miracles while giving him little to work with
13 April 2022 - 20:38
It’s still hard to understand SuperSport United’s decision to sack Kaitano Tembo as their head coach earlier this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.