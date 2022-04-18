Blast from the past: Perfect 10 for Ntini as Proteas crush Kiwis

1980 — Gerrie Coetzee takes on American Mike Koranicki, who is riding high after stopping Kallie Knoetze — Coetzee’s main local rival — a few months earlier. But Coetzee, coming off his points loss to John Tate for the vacant WBA title at Loftus Versfeld, brings him down to earth, knocking him out in the first round at the Rand Stadium...