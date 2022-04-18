Blast from the past: Perfect 10 for Ntini as Proteas crush Kiwis
18 April 2022 - 21:54
1980 — Gerrie Coetzee takes on American Mike Koranicki, who is riding high after stopping Kallie Knoetze — Coetzee’s main local rival — a few months earlier. But Coetzee, coming off his points loss to John Tate for the vacant WBA title at Loftus Versfeld, brings him down to earth, knocking him out in the first round at the Rand Stadium...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.