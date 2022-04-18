Sundowns coach unfazed by quarterfinal first leg loss

‘We lost the right match’: bullish Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena quotes Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp

A bullish Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has made a brave proclamation that the Brazilians will be in the Caf Champions League semifinals despite losing a VAR-influenced quarterfinal first leg 2-1 to Angolan side Petro Atletico in Luanda on Saturday night...