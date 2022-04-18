×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Truter backs his boys to finish second

Despite sitting in seventh spot, AmaZulu coach has high hopes his team can still finish second in the Premiership

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
18 April 2022 - 21:53

Two wins from two matches have made AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter believe the Durban outfit can still finish in second spot in the DStv Premiership and qualify for the Caf Champions League for the second season running...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. City’s refusal to play Chiefs could plunge the PSL into a crisis Sport
  2. Cape Town City threatens to throw end of PSL season into chaos Soccer
  3. ‘Chiefs have set themselves runners-up spot target’, says defender Austin Dube Soccer
  4. 'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success ... Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Perfect 10 for Ntini as Proteas crush Kiwis Sport
  2. Sundowns coach unfazed by quarterfinal first leg loss Sport
  3. Truter backs his boys to finish second Sport
  4. Gerda Steyn aiming for third successive win as Two Oceans returns after ... Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | SuperSport United fired Tembo and left the real problem untouched Sport

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground