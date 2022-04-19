×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Potgieter hurdles to world record in Queenstown

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 April 2022 - 19:33

1957 — Gert Potgieter breaks the world 440-yard hurdles record as he clocks 50.7 sec at the national championships in Queenstown. At the time Potgieter didn’t know he’d broken the mark, admitting afterwards he had no idea what the world record was. The official mark for the distance was 51.3, held by Soviet athlete Yuriy Lituyev. But his world record over the official distance of 400 metres — or 437 yards and one foot — hurdles was 50.4. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Perfect 10 for Ntini as Proteas crush Kiwis Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Player masters Augusta to collect second green jacket Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Immelman tames Tiger to win US Masters Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Ntini as he blows Windies away Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Hansie sacked after coming clean about match-fixing Sport
  6. Blast from the past: you win some, but only if the wind plays ball Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Brakpan racer breaks the formula Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Watching sport and a dentist visit have a lot in common Sport
  2. Spieth back in the top 10 after Heritage victory Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Leinster may have bigger fish to fry but they’ve insulted the URC Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Potgieter hurdles to world record in Queenstown Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Perfect 10 for Ntini as Proteas crush Kiwis Sport

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods