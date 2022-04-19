PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | Watching sport and a dentist visit have a lot in common
Whether it’s a dentist’s chair or your armchair during a nail-biting sports contest, both can be traumatic
19 April 2022 - 19:37
As I sat in the dentist’s chair yesterday morning, suffering through my six-monthly check-up, it suddenly struck me that the only two things that fill me with dread are dentists and nail-biting sport contests. ..
