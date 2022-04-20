Can sharpshooting Shalulile fire Sundowns to another Champions League title?

Hlompho Kekana believes the Namibian striker has the work-rate and credentials to spearhead Downs to success

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes tireless goal machine Peter Shalulile has the ability to spearhead the club to its second Caf Champions League title this campaign...