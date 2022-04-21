CSA goes to bat to fill crucial top posts, not least Graeme Smith’s
Cricket SA boss Pholetsi Moseki says the process has been outsourced and is still in its infancy
21 April 2022 - 19:41
The process of finding Graeme Smith’s replacement as Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket and filling other vacant executive positions within the governing body is still in its formative stages, says CEO Pholetsi Moseki...
