×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

CSA goes to bat to fill crucial top posts, not least Graeme Smith’s

Cricket SA boss Pholetsi Moseki says the process has been outsourced and is still in its infancy

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
21 April 2022 - 19:41

The process of finding Graeme Smith’s replacement as Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket and filling other vacant executive positions within the governing body is still in its formative stages, says CEO Pholetsi Moseki...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. No question about Moreeng’s job as women’s cricket coach, says CSA Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | CSA gains at the crease, but a six with a title sponsor will ... Sport
  3. 'Music to our ears' — CSA welcomes fans back as 4,500 expected at Centurion ODI Cricket
  4. Cricket SA formally opens process to fill vacant executive positions Cricket

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Rahman bliksems Lewis in Brakpan to win world title Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Gary Kirsten expected a serene day of school cricket. Boy, was ... Sport
  3. CSA goes to bat to fill crucial top posts, not least Graeme Smith’s Sport
  4. Manchester United hope new manager is the perfect Ten Hag Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Tete offensive too strong for Narvaez Sport

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?