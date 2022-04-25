Premier League stalwarts Everton show fight but face unthinkable drop
Gabriel Jesus reminds Manchester City of his goalscoring prowess with four against Watford
25 April 2022 - 19:48
Everton, stalwarts of the Premier League, face the real prospect of seeing their 68-year stay in the English top flight come to an end this season after a damaging weekend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.