MARC STRYDOM | Kaizer Chiefs need to figure out what they want and get a strategy

Should Amakhosi search for another high-profile coach, or stick with the young duo of Zwane and Sheppard?

Kaizer Chiefs are not just facing a trophy drought; their jeep has broken down in the desert, the water is running out and their compass has been faulty so negotiating a path out by foot is going to be a challenge...