×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Imola, Ferrari and Formula One, the stuff of legend

Amid Ferrari’s resurgence, fans may have hoped for a Sainz, Leclerc one-two at Imola but sporting gods can be fickle

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
28 April 2022 - 20:48

The sporting gods can be cold, callous and at times downright cruel...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Gary Kirsten expected a serene day of school cricket. Boy, was ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | CSA gains at the crease, but a six with a title sponsor will ... Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Let’s hope the Bulls’ cheap-ticket gamble won’t leave them ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Eish, Ash, but Barty’s by no means the first to quit while ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Vokozela’s debut confirms Connect Academy is on the right track Sport
  6. LIAM DEL CARME | Business as usual: ‘If you’re a coach of colour in SA, you ... Sport
  7. LIAM DEL CARME | It’s time Saru blew the final whistle on Jurie Roux matter Sport

Most read

  1. Proud Lions take lessons from first URC season and ponder dilemmas Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Botile bombs his way to IBF bantamweight title Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Imola, Ferrari and Formula One, the stuff of legend Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Great Dane denies Bafana in Copenhagen Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs must find a coach they can trust and leave him to do his ... Sport

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa