Sport

Blast from the past: Gysie launches Bok career in Durban

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 May 2022 - 18:35

1971 — Boxer Arnold Taylor wins the first of five fights in Melbourne, beating Filipino Willie Cordova on points, to get his erratic career back on track. His four-month stint in Australia, during which he rejected the idea of emigrating, helped set him up for his famous world title shot in 1973. ..

