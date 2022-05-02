Lions pivot Jordan Hendrikse bets on consistency to achieve his Bok goal
He’s been mentioned as one of the young flyhalves who could be roped in as understudies to well-established players
02 May 2022 - 18:38
Having quickly established himself as the first choice flyhalf for the Lions, young and talented Jordan Hendrikse feels it’s time to chase his Springbok goal...
