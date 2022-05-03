Blast from the past: Petersen has Bangladesh batsmen in a spin
03 May 2022 - 19:54
1981 — Brian Baronet wins the only title of his professional boxing career, stopping Moses Mthembu in the first round for the Natal lightweight title at the West Ridge Park tennis stadium. Baronet, who died after a 1988 fight at the same venue, lost his only bid for a South African title, in 1985. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.