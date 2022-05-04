SA’s URC gain is the All Blacks’ and Wallabies’ loss, says Joel Stransky

Rugby pundit says being unable to regularly study our play will put them at a disadvantage when they meet the Boks

TV pundit and Springbok legend Joel Stransky says it’s still too early to tell whether SA’s switch to the United Rugby Championship (URC) was a masterstroke, but believes it’s bad for New Zealand and Australia...