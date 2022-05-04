SA’s URC gain is the All Blacks’ and Wallabies’ loss, says Joel Stransky
Rugby pundit says being unable to regularly study our play will put them at a disadvantage when they meet the Boks
04 May 2022 - 19:14
TV pundit and Springbok legend Joel Stransky says it’s still too early to tell whether SA’s switch to the United Rugby Championship (URC) was a masterstroke, but believes it’s bad for New Zealand and Australia...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.