Blast from the past: Italian Damiani flattens Du Plooy for heavyweight title
05 May 2022 - 20:13
1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc event and countryman Jon Ekerold the 350cc race at the German motorcycle grand prix at Hockenheimring. It was Ekerold’s first win on the GP circuit. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.