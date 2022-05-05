Pirates need every drop of sweat and blood to win Confed Cup: Lekgwathi

Former Bucs stalwart urges the team to forget about their indifferent domestic form, stay calm and avoid silly mistakes

In 2015, en route to the Caf Confederation Cup final, trusted Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele executed a most spectacular own goal against Uganda Revenue Authority, which almost ended the Buccaneers’ run in the competition. This is the sort of blundering that the Buccaneers must avoid if they want to finally win a Caf (Confederation of African Football) trophy in the 21st century, after two failed attempts...