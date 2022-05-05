×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Pirates need every drop of sweat and blood to win Confed Cup: Lekgwathi

Former Bucs stalwart urges the team to forget about their indifferent domestic form, stay calm and avoid silly mistakes

05 May 2022 - 20:13 By Staff Reporter

In 2015, en route to the Caf Confederation Cup final, trusted Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele executed a most spectacular own goal against Uganda Revenue Authority, which almost ended the Buccaneers’ run in the competition. This is the sort of blundering that the Buccaneers must avoid if they want to finally win a Caf (Confederation of African Football) trophy in the 21st century, after two failed attempts...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Motaung reiterates commitment to Chiefs women’s team as she joins Caf Soccer
  2. Dolly’s strike ends barren run as Kaizer Chiefs edge Gallants Soccer
  3. Mngqithi: Sundowns’ row with Chiefs over Al Ahly ‘water under the bridge’ Soccer
  4. Royal Bafokeng to pull out all the stops for the Nedbank Cup final Soccer
  5. Malesela on ambitions to coach a big three team: ‘Let’s talk when it happens’ Soccer
  6. Safa write complaint to Caf over Simba burning substance at Orlando Stadium Soccer
  7. Pirates squander chance to make ground on Champions League finish Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Italian Damiani flattens Du Plooy for heavyweight title Sport
  2. Pirates need every drop of sweat and blood to win Confed Cup: Lekgwathi Sport
  3. Ngidi excited about the Proteas’ fast-bowling stocks Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Are the All Blacks vulnerable? We’ll see in August Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles at Diamond League event Sport

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far