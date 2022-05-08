Blast from the past: Tshabalala leapfrogs the field to win French Open
08 May 2022 - 17:42
1953 — Olympic bronze medallist Willie Toweel makes his debut as a professional boxer, beating Jackie O’Connor on points over four rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. Toweel, brother of world champion Vic, would go on to win SA titles in four classes from bantamweight to welterweight. ..
