×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

‘I won’t testify at Boucher hearing, I spoke my truth,’ says Paul Adams

The former Proteas spinner says he has said his piece at the SJN hearings and has nothing more to add

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
08 May 2022 - 17:42

Paul Adams will not testify at former teammate Mark Boucher’s disciplinary hearing which starts on May 16, the ex-Proteas spinner has said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ngidi excited about the Proteas’ fast-bowling stocks Sport
  2. CSA board react to criticism on the handling of the Graeme Smith matter Cricket
  3. Smith grateful to have name cleared of ‘baseless’ racism allegations Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Tshabalala leapfrogs the field to win French Open Sport
  2. ‘I won’t testify at Boucher hearing, I spoke my truth,’ says Paul Adams Sport
  3. Rangnick apologises for United’s 4-0 drubbing by Brighton Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Italian Damiani flattens Du Plooy for heavyweight title Sport
  5. Pirates need every drop of sweat and blood to win Confed Cup: Lekgwathi Sport

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil