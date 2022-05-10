Blast from the past: Never-say-die Langeveldt’s final over hat-trick seals ODI win

1980 — Simon “Bull” Lehoko scores from a 35-metre free kick to help Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-1 victory over Pilkington United Brothers in the second leg of the Champion of Champions final at Orlando Stadium for an aggregate 3-1 win. The other two goals by Chiefs in the two matches were effectively own goals by PUBs, who were lying bottom of the league at the time. ..