×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Never-say-die Langeveldt’s final over hat-trick seals ODI win

David Isaacson Sports reporter
10 May 2022 - 18:54

1980 — Simon “Bull” Lehoko scores from a 35-metre free kick to help Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-1 victory over Pilkington United Brothers in the second leg of the Champion of Champions final at Orlando Stadium for an aggregate 3-1 win. The other two goals by Chiefs in the two matches were effectively own goals by PUBs, who were lying bottom of the league at the time. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Naas puts the boot in against Cavaliers Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Tshabalala leapfrogs the field to win French Open Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Italian Damiani flattens Du Plooy for heavyweight title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles at Diamond League event Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Petersen has Bangladesh batsmen in a spin Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Gysie launches Bok career in Durban Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Botile bombs his way to IBF bantamweight title Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Great Dane denies Bafana in Copenhagen Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | This handbook would have rewritten Boucher’s case Sport
  2. What’s up Doc? Khumalo questions why legends are overlooked at Safa Sport
  3. Tightest race in years: Zwane, Jali and Shalulile chip for Player of the Season Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Never-say-die Langeveldt’s final over hat-trick seals ODI ... Sport
  5. ‘I couldn’t just sit back’: why Ngidi joined the fight against GBV Sport

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil