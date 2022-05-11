MARK KEOHANE | Bulls and Stormers have struck the right Bok balance
Having current Springboks in your squad is one thing, but there will come a time when your depth of talent is tested
11 May 2022 - 19:35
Just how many current Springboks make for a winning South African challenge in the United Rugby Championship? It isn’t quite the million dollar question but it is one every South African regional coach must be asking himself because of the lack of guarantees when it comes to availability of these players in the first half of the competition...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.