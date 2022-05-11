CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | The C in Caf is for chaos: its decision-making leaves a lot to be desired

Caf’s lastminute.com way of organising tournaments is exasperating, especially for fans

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is synonymous with chaos. I’m now convinced that without chaos this organisation, which is supposed to be on top of its game organising football in our continent, would not exist...