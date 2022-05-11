×

Sport

This is what it took for MaMkhize’s Royal AM to bend the ball their way

Merging two teams in two days was no easy task, but it’s paid off and they are on the road to glory

11 May 2022 - 19:33 By Sithembiso Dindi

The unexpected success of Durban-based football club Royal AM is testament to the phrase “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish”...

