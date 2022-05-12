Blast from the past: Scheckter accelerates to Belgian GP victory

1961 — The Springboks host Ireland for the first time, having played five times previously, four at Lansdowne Road and once in Belfast. Playing in front of 35,000 fans at Newlands, SA smash the Irish 24-8, scoring five tries to one. Centre Colin Greenwood and wing Ben-Piet van Zyl went over twice each, and legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood scored one. ..