Blast from the past: Scheckter accelerates to Belgian GP victory
12 May 2022 - 20:28
1961 — The Springboks host Ireland for the first time, having played five times previously, four at Lansdowne Road and once in Belfast. Playing in front of 35,000 fans at Newlands, SA smash the Irish 24-8, scoring five tries to one. Centre Colin Greenwood and wing Ben-Piet van Zyl went over twice each, and legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood scored one. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.