×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Jobodwana smashes long-standing 200m record

David Isaacson Sports reporter
15 May 2022 - 17:55

1997 — Phillip Holiday makes the sixth defence of his IBF lightweight title, beating American Pete Taliaferro on a split decision at the Carousel Casino, north of Pretoria. Holiday put the challenger down in the first round, but was dropped heavily in the second. Only his superb conditioning got the South African up and back into the fight. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Scheckter accelerates to Belgian GP victory Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Nel and McKenzie combine to blow Windies away Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Never-say-die Langeveldt’s final over hat-trick seals ODI ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Naas puts the boot in against Cavaliers Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Tshabalala leapfrogs the field to win French Open Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Italian Damiani flattens Du Plooy for heavyweight title Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles at Diamond League event Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Petersen has Bangladesh batsmen in a spin Sport

Most read

  1. Throw young Boks in at the deep end ahead of World Cup: Beast Mtawarira Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Jobodwana smashes long-standing 200m record Sport
  3. ‘He was a cult figure’: shock, sadness at Andrew Symonds’s car crash death Sport
  4. Two out of four: Klopp coy on Liverpool’s quadruple chances Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter accelerates to Belgian GP victory Sport

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail