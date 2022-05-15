Blast from the past: Jobodwana smashes long-standing 200m record
15 May 2022 - 17:55
1997 — Phillip Holiday makes the sixth defence of his IBF lightweight title, beating American Pete Taliaferro on a split decision at the Carousel Casino, north of Pretoria. Holiday put the challenger down in the first round, but was dropped heavily in the second. Only his superb conditioning got the South African up and back into the fight. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.