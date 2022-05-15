Throw young Boks in at the deep end ahead of World Cup: Beast Mtawarira
Former Sharks stalwart believes it’s crucial for technical team to create depth by blooding upcoming players
15 May 2022 - 17:57
Former Springbok star prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira strongly believes building squad depth and blooding youngsters should be a top priority for national team coaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.