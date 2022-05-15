Two out of four: Klopp coy on Liverpool’s quadruple chances

German coach hails his team’s mental toughness and character after winning second piece of silverware this season

“Let’s just see what happens,” Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp told reporters after his side won their second domestic English cup this year, beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after an enthralling but goalless two hours at Wembley on Saturday...