×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Two out of four: Klopp coy on Liverpool’s quadruple chances

German coach hails his team’s mental toughness and character after winning second piece of silverware this season

15 May 2022 - 17:55 By WILLIAM SCHOMBERG, Dhruv Munjal and Clare Lovell

“Let’s just see what happens,” Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp told reporters after his side won their second domestic English cup this year, beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after an enthralling but goalless two hours at Wembley on Saturday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Klopp says he turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool Soccer
  2. Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool Soccer
  3. ‘He complains a lot’: Spurs boss Conte urges Arteta to focus on his own team Soccer
  4. Sadio Mane ‘happy at Liverpool’ amid Bayern and Barcelona talk Soccer
  5. Guardiola hails ‘beyond perfect’ De Bruyne after Wolves rout Soccer

Most read

  1. Throw young Boks in at the deep end ahead of World Cup: Beast Mtawarira Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Jobodwana smashes long-standing 200m record Sport
  3. ‘He was a cult figure’: shock, sadness at Andrew Symonds’s car crash death Sport
  4. Two out of four: Klopp coy on Liverpool’s quadruple chances Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter accelerates to Belgian GP victory Sport

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail