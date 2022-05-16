Stellies savour 3-0 win over Sundowns and eye Confed Cup football

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC are in fifth position, just two points off third place with one game to play

Stellenbosch became only the third team this season after AmaZulu and Maritzburg United to beat Sundowns in the league and they remain on course for a third-place finish that comes with Caf Confederation Cup football...