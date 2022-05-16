Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows
Former world No.1 Tiger Woods takes the next step in his extraordinary comeback at Southern Hills this week
16 May 2022 - 19:35
Tiger Woods will be back in the global golf spotlight when the PGA Championship gets underway this week but defending champion Phil Mickelson, his great rival and the player he has been tethered to throughout much of his career, will not...
