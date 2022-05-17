×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Hobday snaps as putter lets him down at Wentworth

David Isaacson Sports reporter
17 May 2022 - 19:26

1980 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc race at the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix in Jarama, but his migration from 350cc to the premier 500cc isn’t as successful, ending 13th overall. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Jobodwana smashes long-standing 200m record Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Cavaliers fight back to beat Boks in second Test Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Scheckter accelerates to Belgian GP victory Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Nel and McKenzie combine to blow Windies away Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Never-say-die Langeveldt’s final over hat-trick seals ODI ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Naas puts the boot in against Cavaliers Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Tshabalala leapfrogs the field to win French Open Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Hobday snaps as putter lets him down at Wentworth Sport
  2. Blackpool forward Jake Daniels shows bottle by announcing he is gay Sport
  3. Rassie’s water-carrying days are numbered Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Cavaliers fight back to beat Boks in second Test Sport
  5. Stellies savour 3-0 win over Sundowns and eye Confed Cup football Sport

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August