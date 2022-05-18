×

Sport

Cavin Johnson backs Pitso to pull off hat trick at Al Ahly

The former Sundowns coach stands to become the first coach to win three Caf Champions Leagues in succession

18 May 2022 - 19:30 By Marc Strydom

Cavin Johnson says Pitso Mosimane has figured out the steps to negotiating the big matches in the Caf Champions League knockout stages, and in Al Ahly he has the team with the pedigree, class and discipline toT apply those...

